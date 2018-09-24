Pune teen cyclist killed by speeding school bus

A 16-year-old cyclist was killed after being hit by a school bus in Ambegaon area near Katraj on Friday. The deceased boy was identified as Sahil Shelar, a resident of Ambegaon. Shelar was returning from his tuition classes around 6:45 am on Friday near the entrance gate of Krupasrushta Society in Dattanagar area of Jambhulwadi road in Ambegaon.

The driver of the school bus was booked for causing death of the teenager. The driver was identified as Krushna Bajirao Bagul, a resident of Bhedi chowk area of Ambegaon. The complaint in the matter was lodged by the father of the deceased boy, Santosh Shelar, 46, who works in a company in Hadapsar.

Assistant police inspector SP Yadav of the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station is investigating the case.

When asked if Bagul was arrested, API Jadhav, said, “We are caught up with bandobast duty for Ganesh visarjan till tomorrow (Sunday).” The Class 10 student’s body was sent for post-mortem and then handed over to the family members.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 16:28 IST