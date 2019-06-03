Pune to get greener with 216 public gardens by December

The civic authority is focusing on developing public gardens and by the end of 2019, the city will have 216 public gardens and parks.

The gardens and parks will be developed by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the state forest department.

Currently, there are 196 public gardens in the city developed by PMC, while a total of 10 parks are in the process of getting ready which will be developed by the state forest department.

According to PMC officials, the approximate price for building one garden e is Rs 1.5 crore per acre.

Talking about PMC’s efforts towards developing gardens in the city, Ashok Ghorpade, chief of garden department, PMC, said, “The public response that we receive to these gardens is increasing with the passage of every day. Consequently, the civic body has decided to build at least seven new gardens every year.”

“Currently, the work for another seven gardens in the city is underway which is expected to be ready by the end of this year,” said Ghorpade.

While PMC develops these gardens, the state forest department focuses on building parks, ten of which are currently being developed by the department.

Srilakshmi Chikkam, deputy conservator of forests at Maharashtra, said, “In the available space with the forest department, we have currently proposed ten parks which will be a state of art in nature. These parks will provide great comfort for the residents, especially children.”

“Although it is a difficult task to complete the development of a park in a year’s time, however, we have set a target of completing it by this year end,” added Chikkam.

“For the construction of these parks, we get money from both the state government and district development funds,” she said.

Meanwhile, a new biodiversity park will be inaugurated on June 3, at the base of Vetal hills in Bhamburda with open-air amphitheatres, interpretation centre as well as themed plants and herbs.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 16:36 IST