Pune to play host for five-day RSS meet to discuss recent incidents of caste conflicts

The five-day national executive meet of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), starting Tuesday, at Kolvan near Pune, will discuss recent incidents of caste conflicts and ways to tackle ‘forces’ responsible for strife, among other issues.

The key meet, which is held once in 10 years, will be attended by the RSS top brass including its chief Mohan Bhagwat. The RSS meeting comes in the wake of violence in many parts of the country during a bandh called by Dalit outfits against the backdrop of the Supreme Court judgement. The judgement laid down fresh guidelines regarding arrest of accused committing atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Speaking in Pune on Monday, RSS Sah-Sarkaryavaha (joint general secretary) Dr Manmohan Vaidya, said that the meet will discuss the growth of the RSS and the ongoing attempts by ‘certain elements’ to create strife among communities. “We will discuss, among other things, the growth plans of the RSS and ongoing incidents involving attempts to split communities,” he said.

While Vaidya officially denied that any discussion will take place on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, office-bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ideological front on the condition of anonymity, said ongoing issues dominating the political and social discourse will come up for debate during the meet.

The five-day huddle holds significance given the flak which the Narendra Modi-led government is receiving amid a growing dissatisfaction with the central government and various poll-bound states like Madha Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The previous five-day meet of the RSS was held in 2007 at Dharmasthal.

“These are the times when the RSS is witnessing expansion and people from all strata of society are willing to either work with us or join us. The meet will discuss growth of the RSS in future,” said Vaidya.

Explaining the growth of the RSS, Vaidya said that between 2014 and 2017, on an average 87,000 requests were received to join the outfit. In 2017, this figure reached 1,87,000. “This showed that the work of the RSS is spreading across the country despite many hurdles,” he said.

While there was no word on whether the BJP leadership will attend the meeting, the RSS functionaries said Bhagwat and other office-bearers will remain present for the entire duration of the meet. About 80 functionaries from all over the country will take part in the meet, said Vaidya.

The RSS welcomed the verdict given by the special anti-terrorism court on Monday acquitting five men accused of being involved in the Mecca Masjid blast in Hyderabad that killed nine people on May 18, 2007. The RSS Sah-Sarkaryavaha (joint general secretary) Dr Manmohan Vaidya said that the verdict has exposed ‘bogus discussion on saffron terrorism’.