Pune varsity student elections to be held on September 7

pune

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 16:24 IST

Voting for student elections will be held on September 7 and the results will be declared on the same day. The schedule of the elections was declared by the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Thursday.

The campus elections were banned 25 years back in 1993 due to the violence involved in the elections. The state government has decided to conduct the elections starting this year across 11 universities.

According to the press release issued, college students under SPPU will vote for their representatives in the college and members of the student council body. The elections will be conducted under Section 11 of the Maharashtra Public University Act, 2016, and will be held at the respective colleges for four hours in the morning on the voting day (September 7). The colleges will decide the timings the same day.

The procedures and format of filing nominations and other details will be released by the election commission on August 21.

Prafulla Pawar, registrar of SPPU, said, “The elections will be conducted with strict adherence to the rules prescribed in the common statutes. We are confident that all the students of university campus and colleges will wholeheartedly and peacefully participate in these elections and strengthen the democracy.”

SPPU administration has directed all the colleges in Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik district affiliated to SPPU to complete their admission process before August 20 so that maximum students can participate in these elections. After which, the colleges will have to submit the number of voters to SPPU.

How students will be elected

- As per the Maharashtra Universities Act, (MUA) 1994, Section 40, a students’ council is to be established every year during the first term. As per clause 3 of Section 40 (3) of the said MU Act, 1994, each college/institute has to elect one university representative. The name of the said student is then to be communicated to the director, board of students’ welfare on the date specified. Late nominations will not be entertained.

- Then as per Section 40 (2) (b) of the said MU Act, 1994, the college/ institute has to form the students’ council and inform the names of the same to the director and board of students’ welfare. As per Section 40 (2) (a), the university department’s student council will elect its university representative.

- After completion of the above, 15 members will be nominated to the university students’ council as per provisions of Section 40 (4) (a) of the MU Act, 1994, by the vice-chancellor.

- Further as per Section 40 (4) (6) of the MU Act, 1994, the president and secretary of the university students council will be elected as per provisions of the said section of the MU Act, 1994.

Election schedule

- Last date for submission of division-wise and college-wise voter lists: August 23

- Voter objection and rectification of names - August 26 and 27

- Date to file the nominations – August 29

- Cancellation of nomination - September 5 till 5pm

- The final list of candidates will be announced – September 5 at 6pm

- Voting, counting and results– September 7

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 16:23 IST