Pune wins India Smart Cities Award 2019 for smart clinic at Baner

pune

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 19:26 IST

Pune Smart City has won India Smart Cities Award 2019 for the Smart City clinic initiative undertaken at Baner. The award was presented by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) recently.

The Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, has instituted the India Smart Cities Award Contest 2019 to felicitate and recognise the efforts undertaken by cities across the country for their initiatives under different categories. Pune has won the award under the ‘social aspects’ category.

Rubal Agarwal, additional municipal commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation and chief executive officer, Pune Smart City, said, “We are extremely pleased with this recognition. Looking at how this initiative has been received by the citizens in nearby areas, we will work towards scaling this initiative up in three other areas in the city.”

The clinic in Baner is equipped with not only basic health care amenities, but also offers free over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and specialised tests at subsidized rates.