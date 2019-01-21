Pune woman accuses husband, in-laws of domestic violence

A woman from Pune lodged a complaint against seven persons, including her husband and in-laws, accusing them of indulging in domestic violence after she gave birth to a girl child. The complaint was lodged on Friday at the Wakad police station.

The seven people were identified as Avinash Jyotiram Khamkar, husband of the victim; his father Jyotiram Motiram Khamkar; mother Pushpa Jyotiram Khamkar; two brothers Pankaj and Makarand along with their respective wives Tejaswini and Pooja. They all live in Ashirwad colony, Rahatani in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

According to the police officials, the victim and Avinash Khamkar married in June 2015 after which the woman lived with Khamkar in Rahatani.

In her complaint, the woman also claimed that the family members had asked her to bring Rs 5,00,000 from her parents. The money, they told her, would be used to install an air conditioner and a refrigerator in the house. When she failed to do so, the accused physically and verbally abused her from time to time. The victim also told the police that she was abused for giving birth to a girl child.

A case under Sections 498(a) (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty); 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt); 504 (insult with an intention to provoke breach of peace) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Wakad police station against the seven people based on the woman's complaint.

Police sub-inspector SG Goday of the Wakad police station will investigate the case.

