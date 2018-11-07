Pune woman arrested for beating Hadapsar police sub-inspector

The Hadapsar Police have arrested a 29-year-old woman for allegedly abusing and attacking three policemen including a police sub-inspector (PSI) inside Hadapsar police station over a petty dispute on Sunday midnight. The accused has been identified as Geeta Nagesh Pardeshi (29). An FIR has been lodged by Rupali Tengale, police constable in this regard. Sunil Tambe, in charge of Hadapsar police station, has informed Hindustan Times that PSI in question was known to the complainant.

“He handled her complaint but she was not happy with him. She picked up a quarrel with PSI in the police station compound. A lady constable was called out for help but was pulled by the collar by the accused and hence we lodged a complaint and arrested her,” Tambe added.

Meanwhile, the police have filed the case under various Sections 504 (intentional insult ), 506 (criminal intimidation), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 352 (punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than grave provocation) and 353 (obstructing public servant from discharging official duty) of Indian Penal Code (IPC). Sources said that an alleged relationship between the PSI and the woman could be a reason behind the outburst.

First Published: Nov 07, 2018 16:47 IST