Pune woman held for kidnapping four-month-old child

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 16:15 IST

A woman was remanded to police custody by a court in Pune on Friday, for kidnapping a four-month-old child from her mother, according to Amitabh Gupta, commissioner of police, Pune.

The accused woman was identified as Aruna Rajendra Pawar (36), a resident of Sainath nagar, Manjri Budrukh, Pune. She has been remanded to police custody till November 24 by a local court, according to Commissioner Gupta.

Manju Devidas More (22), mother of the child, had been in a fight with her husband on November 17 and had left their house in Lagad Vasti, Loni Pravara, Ahmednagar.

She was trying to make her way towards Satara in a Dhule-Satara bus in the morning when an unidentified woman came and sat next to her. The More couple are daily wage labourers.

“So far she is telling us that she fled with the child because she liked her. There is no record against her that we have found. The child underwent a medical test and was found to have sustained no injuries,” said Namrata Patil, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-5, Pune.

The two got talking and Pawar sympathised with the woman and coaxed her into alighting the bus in Pune, and then rought them to Hadapsar, according to the complainant.

Pawar told the young mother that she would help her get a piercing done from a known person in Hadapsar, according to the complainant.

Once in Hadapsar, the complainant was hungry and Pawar took her to a road-side Chinese eatery. When More was eating, Pawar said she will look after the child and take her for a walk to a nearby paan kiosk. However, the woman disappeared after that and took the child with her.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 452, 143, 147, 148, and 149 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Hadapsar police station.