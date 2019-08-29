Pune woman rejects marriage proposal from online friend, gets obscene messages

pune

The Bhosari police on Thursday arrested a person for stalking a 40-year-old woman and sending obscene messages to her.

The accused has been identified as Sanjiv Patil, 55, a resident of Kumar Padmalaya, Aundh. The incident took place on August 26.

According to the police, Patil and the victim became friends through an online platform.

Bhimrao Shingade, police inspector of Bhosari police station, said, “Patil asked the victim to marry him. However, the victim rejected his proposal. The accused continued stalking the woman even after the rejection. However, on August 26, Patil stalked the woman while she was driving and sent her obscene messages. After this incident the woman decided to file a complaint.”

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 499 has been registered at Bhosari police station. Patil has been remanded to police custody.

