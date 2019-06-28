Puneites hail Bombay High court’s verdict on Maratha reservation

Prominent thinkers, students and activists of Maratha protest welcomed the Bombay High Court’s decision on Maratha reservation

The high court in its order upheld the state government’s move while recommending that reservation should not be 16 per cent but 12-13 per cent, as recommended by the backward commission.

The high court has asked the government to bring down the reservation for Marathas in educational institutions to 12 per cent and in government job appointments to 13 per cent reservation.

Hailing the court’s verdict, Sadanand More, a Maratha scholar said, “The has given the instrument of development for the entire Maratha community. Having said so, the state government was always positive on working towards the development of the community. While the verdict was awaited, the government had already begun work on improving the skill set of the people in the community.”

Now that the Maratha community has achieved this milestone with the verdict, it has to focus on developing their skills sets, said More.

Rohit Rathod, MBA student said, “It is indeed a victory for the entire Maratha community that the demand for reservation has been cleared by the High court. However, one has to decide whether we need this reservation or not. I believe that reservation will push students away from competency which is bad for them in future.”

The reservation if at all has to be given, it should be for the economically backward sections of the society said Rathod.

Ashutosh Mhaske Patil, another student, described the verdict as a historic decision and said, “Although we did not get 16 per cent reservation as recommended by the committee, however, the decision by the high court has to be welcomed. The court’s verdict is a success of all the efforts made by the Maratha’s in the state through various protests for a long time.”

This will certainly increase the opportunities for the community and create a revolutionary tranformation amongst them, said Patil.

Kuldeep Ambekar, a law student from Marathwada Mitra Mandal college said, “While this verdict will certainly benefit the students from the Maratha community, however, we must expect a lot of politicisation of this happening in the future, especially when the state assembly elections are due in some time.”

Regardless of what will happen about the Bombay high court’s verdict when challenged in the Supreme court, but this development will certainly benefit the BJP in the state assembly elections, said Ambekar.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 16:27 IST