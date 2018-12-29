Punekar cheats businessman of ₹32.5 lakh

The Chatuhshrungi police station have filed a case against Saurabh Kakde (32) for allegedly cheating a Mumbai based businessman to the tune of ₹ 32.5 lakh.The complainant identified as Ankit Patel had paid the accused, the money to buy a Toyota Fortuner car.

While looking for a car online, Patel found the accused offering the car at a better price than the other car dealers and chose to book the same by paying the said amount.

The transaction took place in October. When the accused failed to deliver, Patel realised he had been cheated.

He then approached the Chatuhshrungi police and lodged a case of cheating against Kakde. Police sub inspector Vijay Koli is investigating the case.

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 17:01 IST