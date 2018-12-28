Puneri Paltan misses zing in Pro Kabaddi season 6

Season-3 and 4 third place finish, Season 5 fourth place and Season 6 failed to advance from league stage. This is the story of Pune based franchisee team of Pro Kabaddi League who came with hope of winning title but returned home empty handed.

It was new captain Girish Ernak and coach Ashan Kumar who took the guard for Paltan in Season 6.

Ernak was the part of Pune team in Season 5 while Kumar was coming into Pro Kabaddi league for the first time.

The duo had a team of experience and young players which started tournament on decent note with registering five wins and 1 draw in first 10 matches.

It was hoped that team will excel once league progressed into the mid stage but it all went contrast as team kept losing match after match.

The actual downfall started from home leg where Paltan lost last two matches and from there team failed to deliver and only won two matches from the remaining of the games.

The team had experienced players like Nitin Tomar, Rajesh Mondal, Sandeep Narwal and Girish Ernak. All these players came out with only few good performances which hurt team badly.

Youngsters like Akshay Jadhav, Rinku Narwal, GB More who all had impressed during Season 5 failed to deliver in Season 6.

Over dependency on Nitin Tomar

Pune outfit who brought in Nitin Tomar for Rs 1.11 crore was given too much responsibility on the mat as leaving him there were no other raiders in the team who had ability to take points in the bulk and it cost team dearly.

*Tomar also had few injury issues in between which made life harder for Paltan. The dynamic rider still fetched 102 raid points in 11 matches.

When Tomar was out, team was dependent on Mondal, Narwal, Jadhav and More but these players could not come out with impressive performances.

Failure of Narwal and Mondal

Rajesh Mondal and Sandeep Narwal these are the two names in the kabaddi fraternity who has tonnes of experience on their back. Duo failed miserably as both of them suffered from dull games and minor injuries throughout the season.

All rounder Narwal scored 39 tackle points and 23 raid points in the 17 matches while raider Mondal who is known as ‘do or die raid’ specialist could only earn 12 points in 10 matches.

Tough time for captain Ernak

Erank managed to collect 54 points in defence in 19 matches. The Maharashtra player tired to give his best but on most of the occasion he lacked team support which became major setback. On many instances when other players were performing well he failed to deliver so team could not cross the winning line.

Bad debut for coach Kumar

Ashan Kumar came to PKL after a successful coaching stint with South Korean men’s team which won silver medal in 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games.

Kumar job became difficult with injuries to core players and a dull show of youngsters.

What team missed?

If Pune had couple of experience raiders in the team then it could had made the difference.

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 17:19 IST