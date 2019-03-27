Railways to run two summer special trains from Pune

The Indian Railways on Tuesday said that hundred summer special trains would be run to handle extra rush of passengers during this season.

These special trains will be run from March 28.

The Indian Railways will run weekly special trains from the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to Manduadih (24 trips) on every Thursday, from Pune to Gorakhpur (26 trips) on every Tuesday, from Pune to Manduadih (24 trips) on every Thursday.

A superfast weekly special train between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Gorakhpur will make a total of 26 round trips between the two stations every Friday from April 12 to July 5.

It will stop at Dadar, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Manmad, Bhusaval, Burhanpur, Itarsi, Bhopal, Jhansi, Urai, Kanpur, Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda and Basti, said an official statement.

The general second class coaches of all the summer specials will run as unreserved coaches and can be booked through UTS system (Unreserved Ticketing System).

