Rains cause two wall collapse incidents in Pune in 48 hours, six rescued

pune

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 17:51 IST

Two incidents of wall collapse have been reported in the city in the past 48 hours.

In the first incident, a dilapidated wall of a two-storeyed wada (building) located at Rashtrabhushan chowk, Shukrawar peth collapsed at 10:30 pm on Sunday night. According to fire brigade officials, as many as 30 people were present in the building when the incident took place. Out of which six people who were stuck, identified as Prabhakar Guntur, Bhagyashree Guntur, Aradhya Sandeep Guntur, Leelabai Vishnu Tokade, Tejas Shivaji Tokade and Savita Shivaji Tokade, were rescued from the spot. No casualties were recorded.

In the second incident, another dilapidated wall of an old wada in Kasba peth collapsed following rains in the city at 4:58pm on Monday. While the fire brigade and police officials rushed to the stop, no injuries were reported.

Prashant Ranpise, chief, central fire brigade, said that both the incidents took place due to incessant rains.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 17:50 IST