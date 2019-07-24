Real journey of singer begins after alaap: Savaniee

The Guru Shishya parampara is distorted by the internet technology, but it also has it good points as well as bad points, said Savaniee Ravindrra, light classical singer who has sung in Sanskrit, Marathi, Tamil, Telegu and Marathi.

Savaniee was the guest at the Pune Union of Working Journalists (PUWJ)’s Sanskrutik Katta.

According to Savaniee, “There is a lot of difference when you are face to face with your guru for you feel the vibe of the guru and it gives you impetus to give your best even while learning. Learning online with a guru also has its good points especially when the guru is far away, and Internet has indeed opened up a lot of avenues for many to take up singing as a career.”

The singer cautions the youth that just by singing an alaap or the song right or winning a reality show does not mean you are there, the real journey or the test is afterwards when one has to retain that win and also get enough work to sustain your singing capability.

Savaniee was the finalist of Zee Marathi Sa Re Ga Ma Pa season 10 and also a Sangeet Visharad from the Akhil Bharatiya Maha Vidyalaya Mandal.

Her life has been among natya sangeet with both her parents Ravindrra and Vandana Ghangurde holding a doctorate in music and by the time she was in Class 5 at school, she was already singing classical music, but she opted for a career in singing light classical music.

Following her guru Yeshwant Deo, who after hearing her sing, suggested that she train for playback singing and it proved to be her calling.

After training with Deo in Mumbai, she joined Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar’s programme Bhav Sargam and from there began her journey into reality music show in 2011.

“Being part of reality show is very challenging, for it is not just about singing, but how one can survive 24 hours constantly thinking of bettering his or her music and life balance,” she added, though she feels that life post the reality TV is the most difficult.

“It all depends upon how you handle opportunities and make them your own,” the singer said.

Nowadays singers are desperate for fame and are not concerned about quality or guru, if they can sing one note, they feel they have made it, for any one can hum a tune is also a singer now days, she observed.

“It is a little disappointing to see how people are misusing the Internet. Nowadays they can upload videos, get millions of hit over their song, but how can one find a genuine singer, for they are totally dependent upon aides such as auto tuner or Melodyne which auto corrects the pitch of a singer.

“This has led to lesser live shows being performed,” said the singer who was invited by the former president of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam to Rashtrapati Bhavan in 2002. With having sang for Suresh Wadkar, Ravindra Jain, Ajay-Atul and many others, her dream is to sing for A R Rahman and Illyaraja.

