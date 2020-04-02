e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Residents turn Katraj ghat road into garbage dumping ground

Residents turn Katraj ghat road into garbage dumping ground

pune Updated: Apr 02, 2020 20:54 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
Hindustantimes
         

While sanitation workers and waste pickers are risking their lives daily and keeping the city clean despite the Covid-19 pandemic, residents are dumping garbage on the Katraj ghat road.

The stretch on the Pune-Satara highway has turned into garbage dumping zone since the last few days. With the country under lockdown, people are spending time at home, but residents of Katraj are dumping garbage near the road.

“Since the last one week, most of the ghat section has been stinking due to the garbage thrown on both sides of the road. I have seen people from nearby areas and Katraj throw garbage while passing through the ghat. As the ghat section doesn’t comes under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) jurisdiction, many people go and throw their garbage there,” said Rakesh Pangare, a resident of Katraj.

When HT visited the ghat section it was found that the space was littered with not only household garbage, but also construction debris, thermocol waste, plastic materials, liquor bottles, among others.

When contacted Dnyaneshwar Molak, Pune Municipal Corporation, solid waste management department head, said, “Though the Katraj ghat section doesn’t comes under our jurisdiction, residents living in PMC limits should not throw garbage while passing the ghat section. Our PMC cleanliness workers are working round the clock to keep the city clean, and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) under whose jurisdiction the ghat section comes, have the responsibility of cleaning the garbage. They have plans to start a garbage processing plant for villages in that area which needs to be done.”

top news
AIIMS coronavirus +ve doc’s wife infected, isolated, to deliver baby soon
AIIMS coronavirus +ve doc’s wife infected, isolated, to deliver baby soon
Imprison coronavirus lockdown violators, Centre tells states
Imprison coronavirus lockdown violators, Centre tells states
In rare move, Centre turns to young IAS officers to up Covid-19 battle
In rare move, Centre turns to young IAS officers to up Covid-19 battle
‘2 who attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi died of Covid-19 today’: Kejriwal
‘2 who attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi died of Covid-19 today’: Kejriwal
Aarogya Setu: Key things to know about this Covid-19 tracker
Aarogya Setu: Key things to know about this Covid-19 tracker
‘If I fail I will never come back,’ Tendulkar told Azhar when asked to open
‘If I fail I will never come back,’ Tendulkar told Azhar when asked to open
Bajaj Pulsar 180F BS 6 launched, price details inside
Bajaj Pulsar 180F BS 6 launched, price details inside
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesNizamuddin Coronavirus updateGujarat Covid-19 positive casesYuvraj SinghBhai Nirmal Singh KhalsaKerala Coronavirus CasesIndia Lockdown Day 9iPhone 9Swara BhaskerCovid-19 New Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

pune news