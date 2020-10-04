Retired army captain causes death of mentally challenged person after mistaking him for thief

pune

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 21:43 IST

A retired Indian army officer was booked for causing the death of a mentally challenged person, by mistaking him for a thief on August 20, 2020.

The deceased man was identified as Ramkrishna Devidas Survase (26), a resident of Latur who was undergoing psychiatric treatment at the Prerna hospital in Latur.

The accused was identified as retired army officer Bhairam Shinde (68), according to police.

The man arrived in Pune on August 18, 2020, and had hallucinations about people trying to kill him.

He arrived at Army officer’s house in the Bombay Sappers Colony in Wadgaonsheri at 12:45am on August 20.

The police claim that he was trying to seek protection, but came across as a thief to Shinde, who was eventually booked in the case.

The man pulled out a brass bugle that was hung on an outside wall of the house in the porch area, by climbing on a sofa that was placed outside the house. Using the bugle, the man broke open a window of the kitchen of the house and entered before he was intercepted by the accused person, according to the police.

Shinde beat the person up, mistaking him for a thief, with a wooden bamboo. The injuries caused by the bamboo were found to have caused the death of the person.

“There is no arrest in the case yet. The case was registered at Mundhwa and then transferred here. We are still studying the case,” said police inspector (crime) Prakash Pasalkar of Chandannagar police station who is investigating the case.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by assistant police inspector Rajendra Ghatage of Mundhwa police station. A case was first registered at Mundhwa police station after a doctor’s opinion on the post-mortem of the deceased man’s body was received.

A statement is awaited from the defence personnel to confirm whether the accused was residing in defence land or on civil residential land named after Bombay Sappers Colony.

A case under Section 304(2) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chandananagar police station against the person.