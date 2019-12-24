e-paper
Dec 24, 2019-Tuesday
Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019
Reuse and recycle is the Christmas way for Punekars this year

Christmas decorations, trees and ornaments take the green route, with stores opting for eco-friendly and non-plastic decor

pune Updated: Dec 24, 2019 14:54 IST
Anjali Shetty
Hindustan Times, Pune
People buying decoration items for Christmas in Camp.
People buying decoration items for Christmas in Camp.(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

From paper streamers and wooden ornaments to eco-friendly Christmas trees, Punekars have chosen to take the lead in a clean and green way of celebration. LED (Light Emitting Diode) lit snowmen, trees and ornaments have made an entry into the market. While these are in trend, people are still opting to pick decorations that can be reused and are not made of plastic.

Areas such as Camp, Rasta peth, Raviwar peth and Kothrud, have stores specifically only selling Christmas items. JP Demello and D Furtado on Sachapir Street have been in the business for over six decades. Raave on MG road sets up shop only during December.

Salvius Roy of Raave on East Street shares, “Customers prefer items that can be reused and stored over the years. Our trees and ornaments are all good quality and for long-term use. So, they can use it for up to 10 years.”

Roy adds that this year nano lights, frosted trees and white trees have been selling like hot cakes. This year, Eugene Valles, an HR professional, decided to go completely green with his decorations. “I reused the tree from last year and only picked wooden ornaments to decorate it. I also opted for good quality lights and hangings, which I will use again in the coming years.”

Plastic masks, posters and hangings are being replaced by wooden and paper items. One can find these items at JP Demello and D Furtado on Sachapir Street. These stores have a variety of decoration across price range to suit the customer’s pocket. From Rs 40 to Rs 2,500, you will find something that fits every bracket.

Street vendors on MG road, prefer sticking to trends and have a huge collection of Santa glares, caps, pens and bubble machines. Raju, a street vendor, says, “You will not see a repeat in designs. What we had last year is completely different from what we have this year. Santa spring glasses and the popular LED lights are in demand.”

Places to pick Christmas goodies

1) What: Rose cookies, kulkuls (sweet rolls), guava cheese to karanji (fried sweet dumplings) and a 10-layered bebinca

Where: Murthy’s Sweets, Rasta peth

2) What: Plum cake, gingerbread cookies, funfetti bites and peppermint brownie chunks

Where: Sassy Spoon, Koregaon Park

3) What: German spiced cookies, Christmas tree cookies and chocolate bark

Where: Forennte, Koregaon Park

4) What: Raspberry cheesecake, lemon cheesecake and baked cheesecake

Where: Inguldence, Koregaon Park

5) What: Ginger cookies, plum cake and raisin cake

Where: Pasteur Bakery, Camp

