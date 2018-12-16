Rickshaw driver arrested for stealing from uncle in Dattawadi area in Pune

An autorickshaw driver was arrested on Saturday for stealing from his uncle's house in Dattawadi. The arrested man was identified as Laxman Shivaji Khandare, while the complaint in the matter was filed by his uncle Ganesh Gholap.

On December 11, Khandare asked his aunt (Ganesh Gholap’s wife) to come to his house in Dhayari to cook a treat. He dropped his aunt near Rajaram bridge and had her board another autorickshaw to reach his house in Dhayari.

He, then, took his three cousin sisters, who were the only ones living in his uncle’s house, to Sarasbaug. He told them to wait there under the false pretext of filling gas (fuel) in his autorickshaw.

Meanwhile, he went to his uncle’s house in Dattawadi and stole jewellery and cash worth ₹1,20,980. He, then, went back to pick up his cousin sisters from Sarasbaug.

When his aunt returned to her house in Dattawadi on December 12 morning, she found the door of their metal cupboard damaged and valuables missing. A case in the matter was registered against unknown persons at the Dattawadi police station on December 13.

When the police questioned Khandare, he confessed to have stolen the valuables and had hid it in his house in Dhayari.

First Published: Dec 16, 2018 16:30 IST