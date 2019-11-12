Ring road in Pune: Action committee concerned about project’s financial feasibility; asks for it to be scrapped

pune

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 19:52 IST

The action committee for the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) project or elevated ring road raised various concerns regarding the financial feasibility of the project.

In a meeting held on Thursday, HCMTR Nagrik Kruti Samiti comprising various mohalla committees asked for the project, which is in its nascent stage, to be scrapped.

According to HCMTR Nagrik Kruti Samiti, the lowest bid for HCMTR was Rs 7,535 crore, which is 44 per cent higher than estimated project cost of Rs 5,192 crore. The proposed 35.96km long, 24-metre wide elevated six-lane corridor will pass through 34 junctions within the city.

HCMTR Nagrik Kruti Samiti includes residents, and groups like Deccan Gymkhana Parisar Samiti, residents of Saket society, HCMTR Sangarsh Samiti (residents from Navshya Maruti Mandir), Anandvan social forestry, Mundhwa, residents from Kelewadi and Chatuhshrungi Devasthan committee.

Sushma Date, on behalf of HCMTR Nagrik Kruti Samiti, said, “It is astounding that the project is being planned without detailed and realistic estimates of land acquisition costs, which forms one of the main reasons for the stalling of projects of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and other mega projects.”

“PMC’s undue haste in floating tenders before acquiring land and before preparing a detailed financial feasibility report, raises questions about its intentions. Without proper financial planning, we suspect the HCMTR will end up being built in a piecemeal manner, in just the sections requiring access to upmarket housing societies to suit powerful, vested interests,” said Date.

The Samiti members also pointed out that the September 19 Maharashtra government resolution states that the state government will neither fund nor stand guarantor for the HCMTR.

Sarang Yadwadkar, architect and key member of Nagrik Kruti Samiti, said that in September the PMC made changes in the HCMTR alignment and proposed modifications to 13.142km in the HCMTR project through a general body resolution.

“This constitutes substantial modification under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act (MRTP), 1966, so the February 2019 bids should have been declared null and void. The fact that the tenders floated in February are still being considered when the scope of work has changed substantially raises doubt about the civic body’s intentions. This should be taken up by vigilance committees concerned,” said Yadwadkar.

“There is a significant discrepancy in the estimated project cost and merits a re-evaluation of the costing by a third party,” said Yadwadkar.

Annirudh Pawaskar, head, department of roads, refuted all allegations and said, “Although I am not related to the financial aspect of the project, I assure you that the PMC has planned the mega project thoroughly and in great detail. It has adequate and confirmed funding for the project too.”

HCMTR project

Proposed 35.96 km long with 24-metre width elevated six-lane corridor will pass through 34 junctions within the city

Estimated cost of project: Rs 5,192 crore

Lowest bid of project Rs 7,535 crore

44% higher than the estimated cost, according to the action committee

About the committee: HCMTR Nagrik Kruti Samiti includes residents, and groups like Deccan Gymkhana Parisar Samiti, residents of Saket society, HCMTR Sangarsh Samiti (residents from Navshya Maruti Mandir), Anandvan social forestry, Mundhwa, residents from Kelewadi and Chaturshringi Devasthan committee.

Allegations made by committee

-PMC is floating tenders before acquiring land and preparing a detailed financial feasibility report

-There are significant discrepancies in the estimated project cost and the bid quotation

-In September 2019, the PMC made changes in the HCMTR alignment and proposed modifications to 13.142km in the HCMTR project through a general body resolution. This constitutes substantial modification under MRTP Act 1966, so the February 2019 bids should have been declared null and void. The fact that the tenders floated in February are still being considered when the scope of work has changed substantially raises graves doubts about the intentions of PMC.