Rising deaths at Sassoon compelled me to complain against dean, says Arvind Shinde

pune

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 17:12 IST

Congress Party’s leader in Pune Municipal Corporation, Arvind Shinde, said he had complained to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief minister Ajit Pawar against Sassoon Hospital’s dean, Dr. Ajay Chandanwale, in view of the high number of deaths of Covid-19 patients at the hospital.

“As the death ratio in Sassoon Hospital is high and there were many complaints from patients about the facilities, I filed the complaint a few days ago,” he said.

Shinde said the Sassoon Hospital was located in his ward and since many patients were from the central part of the city. Complaints had been received from them and from some Sassoon staffers which compelled him to take the matter further with the chief minister and deputy chief minister, he said.

He said while he didn’t want to politicise the issue or criticise the medial facility in view of the Covid-19 crisis, he had to raise the issue as lives of patients were involved.