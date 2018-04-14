Robotics science stars in orthopaedics surgery

A 22-year-old medical student with an orthopedic problem was given a new lease of life by Dr Murtuza Adeeb and Dr Ashish Ranade, who performed a complex surgical procedure using robotics science at the Inamdar Multispeciality Hospital in Wanowrie.

“Her right leg was four centimetres shorter than her left leg and her knee was bent inwards(varus) and outwards (external rotation). She walked with a painful limp and had also developed a curve in her spine,” said Dr Murtuza.

The issue began when she was a child. she had an outward deformity, termed as valgus, of her right knee. She underwent a surgical procedure to correct this when she was 11-years-old. Unfortunately due to a complication during the surgery, her right leg was deformed. She consulted several surgeons over the years but failed to receive a satisfactory answer. She eventually consulted Dr Murtaza Adeeb, FRCS, a senior orthopaedic consultant at Inamdar hospital.

After a thorough assessment of the issue, surgery was planned. It was decided that a corrective osteotomy (bone cut) of the lower part of the thigh bone would be performed to stabilise it with an external fixator (a muscle that stabilizes or fixes a part of the body to which a muscle in the process of moving another part is attached). However a standard fixator would not be sufficient for such a complex deformity. Therefore, Dr Adeeb consulted Dr Ashish Ranade, an expert at deformity correction with a Taylor Spatial Frame (a circular, metal frame with two rings that connect with six telescopic struts that can be independently lengthened or shortened relative to the rest of the frame).

This device is a clever marriage between orthopaedic science and robotic science. It was devised by Charles Taylor, an orthopaedic surgeon and a robotic engineer. It is a ring fixator with six struts in between the rings, each strut is calibrated and can be adjusted.

At the end of surgery, the x-ray measurements and strut caliber readings were fed into a special computer programme which gave out a prescription of strut adjustments over four weeks.

These are simple instructions which gradually corrects the deformity.

Dr Murtuza, in response to the surgery, said, “It was a complex surgery performed with a new technique. We took the help of robotic science to get the final outcome. The patient was cooperative,but since we have to wait for six months for the result, it is a game of patience.”

The patient, on the condition of anonymity, said, "I was feeling helpless throughout years, because of the deformity. But, after the surgery I have gained hope and confidence for the future.”