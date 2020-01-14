Rs1.9cr consultancy fee to assess 4 FSI on Pune metro corridor

pune

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 23:19 IST

After the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) approved a floor space index (FSI) of four, on either side of the metro corridor to achieve greater population densification through vertical development of residential and commercial properties, the standing committee meeting on Tuesday decided to appoint a consultant to study the impact of this policy on the city.

Yuvraj Deshmukh, PMC executive engineer said, “As per the instructions of the state government, the PMC, has decided to appoint a consultant to conduct an impact assessment of the 4 FSI policy.”

“The PMC appointed government-owned Urban Mass Transport Company as a consultant. The civic body will pay Rs 1.9 crore as a consultancy fee. The company has previously done a similar assessment in Nagpur and Vijaywada,” said Hemant Rasane, standing committee chairman.

Deshmukh added that the company will submit the report in the next nine months.

The PMC had approved 4 FSI which is to be applied in the 500-metre radius of each metro station. The PMC had also given permission to some projects who applied for getting more than the requisite FSI under the transit oriented policy.

Deshmukh said, “The company will conduct situation analysis, assess redevelopment, amalgamation, real estate potential and conduct market analysis. The company will also assess the impact of the increased FSI along the metro corridor on public amenities, physical infrastructure, traffic and environment. Based on the assessment, the consultant company, will also give necessary mitigation measure and recommendations along with an action plan.”

According to officials, this decision also raised many questions in the meeting. The elected members, some even those from the ruling party are of the view that once the proposal has been approved by the general body why is there a need to appoint a consultant and reverse the process. It is expected that before submitting a proposal, the analysis, should be done prior.