RTE: parents hold another demonstration as students’ futures at stake

As the future of students seekingadmission into schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act continues to be uncertain in the backdrop of the ongoingcase in Bombay high court, parents have decided to hold a demonstration in front of theDeputy Directorate Of Education, Camp, seeking an assurance.

Bhushan Pawar from Kothrud, one of the parents awaiting admission for his child said,“ Days are passing and the future of our children is at stake. It is not at all fair. The government should resolve the issue raised by the schools, so that students don’t suffer.” The second lottery for the RTE admission process had been postponed till April 24. Another lottery round which was to be held onWednesday has been postponed till Saturday.

Online RTE admissions had begun on February 10 and since then the application filling round had alone, undergone three extensions, finally concluding on March 11. In Pune district,42,108 applications were made for 16,422 seats in 983 private and public schools. However, only6,499 students have received admissions out of10,228, in Pune district, who were allotted schools in the first lottery results.

Sharad Javadekar, convenor of Akhil Bharatiya Samajwadi Adhyapak Sabha and the founder of the RTE Action Committee said,“The air of uncertainty should be cleared by the authorities soon. Thousands of students in the state are stuck in legal tangle which needs to be resolved as soon as possible.”A total of 56,238 students have been given admissions across the state in the first lottery of RTE admissions. Of these, 36,899 have joined while 1,759 have been denied admissions by the schools citing the dues inreimbursement payment by the government.