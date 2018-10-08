Saina Nehwal, Mary Kom feel younger generation of players need to perform

The younger generation of shuttlers and boxers need to perform and produce results, as there is a huge gap between the current Indian international players and the upcoming string of players, feel five-time world champion boxer Mary Kom and country’s star badminton player Saina Nehwal.

Saina and Mary were in Pune on Sunday to inaugurate the 2nd edition of ‘Fit Families Fest’ for families and fitness enthusiasts organised by Herbalife Nutrition in association with Special Olympic Bharat at Magarpatta city.

“The younger generation of players are doing well, but at the international level, they are crashing out in the qualifiers. I started winning at the age of 16, so did PV Sindhu, but no such promising name is seen on the horizon in terms of international performance. It’s not that they are lacking skills or talent, they just need to push themselves hard and the results will be seen automatically,” said Saina.

The 28-year-old Olympic bronze medallist, who is currently ranked 11 in the world, said that she never thought that she would be able to make a quick recovery after her knee surgery in August 2016.

“But I won bronze medals in the Commonwealth Games, Asian championships and the Asian Games. I enjoy challenges and I will keep on facing them and keep playing for my country,” she said.

Saina said that with the help of coach Gopichand and her fiance P Kashyap, she made quite a few corrections in her game during the Asian Games in Jakarta, which involved her movements. “Kashyap was injured during that time and he pointed out some mistakes in my movements and we worked additionally on them and it helped me a lot to win the bronze in the Asian Games,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mary Kom said that she is not thinking about the 2020 Olympics right now.

“Currently, I am focused on winning the sixth title at the world boxing championship. The elite world boxing championship is scheduled in November in New Delhi and I am looking forward to it,” she said.

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 14:58 IST