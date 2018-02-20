Sambhaji Brigade member beaten up in Manchar over distribution of book

Pune A 39-year-old Sambhaji Brigade member was allegedly beaten up by the members of Bajrang Dal in Manchar tehsil following a dispute over the distribution of book Shivaji Kon Hota, written by slain CPI (M) leader Govind Pansare. According to the police, four members of the Hindutva outfit have been arrested on Monday under IPC. Police said that complainant Sharad Pokharkar is a member of Sambhaji Brigade, Maratha Maha Sangh and Jijau Pratishtan in Manchar and every year, he along with other activists, distribute the book written by Pansare.

“The Sambhaji Brigade activist had organised a similar programme in a village school near Manchar but some local residents of the village and Bajrang Dal activists took objection and forced the school headmaster to cancel the event,” said a senior officer attached to Manchar police station.

He said that after the programme was cancelled, the miffed complainant sent some messages which led to tension between two groups. “On Sunday evening, Pokharkar received a call from the accused who sought to have a discussion over the book with the complainant. Some members of the Bajrang Dal went to Pokhara’s flat in Manchar and started debating the book with him. The debate turned into an ugly spat as complainant and his friend were allegedly assaulted by the accused who then brought them out of the flat and heckled them,” a police officer said.