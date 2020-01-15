e-paper
Sancheti hospital puts sports injuries in the field of play with expert sessions from Jan 16-18

Sancheti hospital puts sports injuries in the field of play with expert sessions from Jan 16-18

pune Updated: Jan 15, 2020 21:01 IST
HT Correspondent
Special sessions for cricket enthusiasts, runners and cyclists have been organised at Sancheti Institute for Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, Shivajinagar on January 16, 17 and 18 from 7pm to 8pm.

These sessions will be conducted by experts from Sancheti hospital, the UK and the US, who will guide the participants regarding the treatment of various sports-related injuries. The registration fees per session is Rs 100. The sessions have been organised on the sidelines of an ongoing workshop for doctors on lower limb dysfunctions where, 110 doctors are participating

Dr Parag Sancheti, chairman and managing director, Sancheti Institute of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation said, “Sancheti Hospitals has organised the workshop for doctors on lower limb dysfunction where various experts from US and UK will guide the participants and providing hands-on training. In order to extend the benefits of international experts to sports enthusiasts and common people, we have organised these three special sessions.”

Dr Apurv Shimpi, head, Community Physiotherapy Department, Sancheti Healthcare Academy said, “Injuries are common while playing outdoors and are part and parcel of sports. Therefore people should know when to approach the doctor to get back on track early. These sessions will provide appropriate guidance on when to approach the doctor for treatment, what symptoms to watch out for and guidance for appropriate treatment.”

