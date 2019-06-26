Sarpanch’s husband held in Pune district for trying to kill her

The husband of the sarpanch of a village in Pune district has been sent to two days in police custody for trying to kill his wife.

The complainant has been identified as Sheetal Bodke, 28, the sarpanch of Gahunje village in Pune district, while her arrested husband has been identified as Kiran Nirghun Bodake, 38, a resident of Palm View Society in Bhumkar chowk, Wakad. The arrested man has a business of selling land, according to the police.

On June 19 at 9:30pm, the 38-year-old man attacked her and tried to choke her. The police have recovered the closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage of the incident.

“We arrested him on Monday and sent him to two days in police custody. The incident was recorded in a CCTV camera installed in their house,” said Yashwant Gavari, senior police inspector, Hinjewadi police station.

The sarpanch in her complaint said that her husband demanded that she get ₹2 crore from her parents. She said that she suspected that her husband had multiple extra marital affairs since December 2016 and confronted him about the same. She faced domestic violence due to this.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 498(a) (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention of causing breach of peace) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Hinjewadi police station.

