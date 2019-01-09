Savitribai Phule Pune University gears up for ‘traditional’ convocation

As the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is gearing up for the 114th convocation on January 11, the students and academia will also for the first time be shedding the European style black gowns and caps to wear traditional Indian attire.

SPPU traditionally used saffron gowns with the Puneri pagdi. Around 300 academicians and gold medallist students will be wearing these specially stitched Indian wear. A total of 70 students will be wearing the traditional dress along with a sash. The sash has been colour coordinated. The colour ‘Chintamani’ (royal blue) is for the vice-chancellor, pro vice-chancellor and registrar of the SPPU, Carrot red for the guests for the convocation and ‘Rani’ (magenta) for all academic members, senate members and students (gold medal winners).

“For the academic year 2017-2018, this year we have total of 1,03,123 students out of which 21,366 post graduates, 441 students for PhD, and 80,613 graduates,” said Vice Chancellor Nitin Karmalkar, SPPU.

The convocation will begin at 11 am with Shekhar Mande, director general of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the secretary of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), India, as the chief guest. The students can get their convocation certificates between 9 am to 4 pm and these certificates will be available until 14 February 2019. Students who have opted for convocation certificates via post will receive post the convocation and have been requested to contact their respective colleges.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 15:04 IST