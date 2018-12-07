Savitribai Phule Pune University to begin 24x7 emergency services

The health centre at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) which has recently been renovated, will soon have state-of-the-art 24 x 7 emergency services facility equipped with specialised doctors stationed on campus from December 8, 2018 onwards. The SPPU has collaborated with Ruby Hall clinic and D Y Patil(dental) to open the 24 x 7 emergency cell. Currently, the SPPU-run health centre operates only as an outpatient department (OPD) open only twice in a day for a fixed duration.

“We have all the facilities for running OPD and also have specialised OPD during the afternoon till now. But from next week, we will be ready for any kind of emergency,” said Dr Shashikant Dudhgaonkar, coordinator health centre, SPPU.

The OPD currently takes in 100 to 150 students. With the collaboration, the health centre will also get beds, monitors, transport ventilators, oxygen, all the tertiary care equipment.

“We have committed Rs 50 lakhs for infrastructure, equipment and treatment of students who currently are close to 7,000 on campus. The faculty and their family members add up to 500,” said Prafulla Pawar, registrar, SPPU.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 15:54 IST