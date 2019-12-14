Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav, day 4: Fans treated to an evening filled with rich ragas

pune

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 21:34 IST

The artistes on stage subtly evoked the desired emotions from the audience during the fourth day of the 67th Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav on Saturday.

Vocalist Omkarnath Havaldar started the evening with an engaging performance and continued with Raag Multani and also presented a composition ‘Rama rama…’ in Raag Mishra. He concluded with Abhangas like ‘Maze Maher Pandhari..’ and Kannada bhajan ‘Karuni swaranga…’. He was accompanied by Kedarnath Havaldar on tabla, Sameer Havaldar on harmonium, Sameer Kulkarni and Janani Kulkarni on tanpura and Rajesh Kulkarni and Mauli Takalkar on taal.

He was followed by a joint performance of Tejas Upadhye (violin) and Shakir Khan (sitar), who performed amazing compositions in Raag Kirvani. The duo performed Zap Taal, Adhdha Tin Taal and Drut Tin Taal. They also presented Dhun composition in Raag Mishra Khamaj. They were accompanied by Pandit Vijay Ghate on tabla.

They were followed by vocalist Swami Kripakarananda from Varanasi who is a disciple of Pandit Jagdish Prasad who presented Raag Patdeep. He performed composition ‘Shiv suraj..’. He was accompanied by Mahesh Desai on tabla, Avinash Dighe on harmonium, Namdev shinde and Digambar Jadhav on tanpura.