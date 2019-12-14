e-paper
Saturday, Dec 14, 2019
Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav, day 4: Fans treated to an evening filled with rich ragas

pune Updated: Dec 14, 2019 21:34 IST
HT Correspondent
The artistes on stage subtly evoked the desired emotions from the audience during the fourth day of the 67th Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav on Saturday.

Vocalist Omkarnath Havaldar started the evening with an engaging performance and continued with Raag Multani and also presented a composition ‘Rama rama…’ in Raag Mishra. He concluded with Abhangas like ‘Maze Maher Pandhari..’ and Kannada bhajan ‘Karuni swaranga…’. He was accompanied by Kedarnath Havaldar on tabla, Sameer Havaldar on harmonium, Sameer Kulkarni and Janani Kulkarni on tanpura and Rajesh Kulkarni and Mauli Takalkar on taal.

He was followed by a joint performance of Tejas Upadhye (violin) and Shakir Khan (sitar), who performed amazing compositions in Raag Kirvani. The duo performed Zap Taal, Adhdha Tin Taal and Drut Tin Taal. They also presented Dhun composition in Raag Mishra Khamaj. They were accompanied by Pandit Vijay Ghate on tabla.

They were followed by vocalist Swami Kripakarananda from Varanasi who is a disciple of Pandit Jagdish Prasad who presented Raag Patdeep. He performed composition ‘Shiv suraj..’. He was accompanied by Mahesh Desai on tabla, Avinash Dighe on harmonium, Namdev shinde and Digambar Jadhav on tanpura.

3 killed in fire at four-storey residential building in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh
‘Banked on Hindu-Muslim politics for years’: Shah attacks Cong over CAA
‘Savarkar nation’s idol, no compromise on it’: Sena after Rahul barb
‘Not Rahul Savarkar’: Rahul Gandhi refuses to apologise over rape comment
Tiff over pen, 10-year-old girl kills classmate in Rajasthan
‘Don’t think he is too keen ’: Ravi Shastri talks about MS Dhoni
How Citizenship Act, NRC will alter the idea of India, writes Barkha Dutt
Savarkar’s grandson targets Nehru after Rahul Gandhi’s remark at Delhi rally
