School office-bearer booked for demanding sexual favours from teacher

Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana School’s education committee president was booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a woman school teacher.

Besides the president, three more persons have been booked in connection with the case.

The main accused identified as Arun Nahar (50), who is the president of the education committee Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana School, demanded sexual favours from the school teacher if she wanted to saver her job.

The other accused have been identified as SD Kadam, 53, BB Chaughule, 63, and Shree Kocharr, 53. According to the Pimpri police, Nahar harassed the victim on a number of occasions. She complained to the other accused in the case, but they did not respond to her plea, police said.

Vitthal Kubade , police inspector, said, “It has been a long pending issue and accordingly, I have issued directions for registration of an FIR in the case. The woman has complained about demands of sexual favour from the school education committee president and we are probing the case in detail,” he said.