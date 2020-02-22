Schools in April eat into holidays, worry parents

pune

CBSE schools hold classes until April robbing students of their summer vacation. HT speaks to school principals and looks at what ails the process

The newer version of the old adage ‘work hard, play hard’ seems to be ‘work harder and play lesser’. While summer vacations are nearing, bringing joy to students, a few children in uniforms will be seen trickling down from a few Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools in the city.

While schools under the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education end their academic term in March and break for summer holidays in April-May, the situation is different for most schools under the Central Board of Secondary Education in Maharashtra. The central board has at least 1,000 schools affiliated to it in the state.

Many schools under CBSE follow the July-March academic pattern, even though they have an option to run the school as per the general weather conditions in the state.

Arpita Karkare, director, Walnut School located at Phursungi said, “The decision to hold classes during April lies with the management. There are guidelines in the bylaws under which the local affiliated schools can choose their holidays according to local weather conditions.”

Thus, Walnut School and some other CBSE schools such as Vikhe Patil Memorial School, Dnyan Prabhodini School, do not hold classes during April-May.

However, a few CBSE schools like the Orchid School, DAV Public School, Sanskriti and Gurukul are used to the old pattern of conducting classes until April end.

While many parents prefer to enrol their children in CBSE schools, they lament that their children have to attend classes in April, depriving them of their vacation during the summer.

According to CBSE school principals, the vast syllabus and the continuous evaluation system compels them to follow the set academic pattern.

Karkare said, “Every CBSE school followed a continuous evaluation system under which the theory examination was of 90 marks and the rest for internal exams. This changed two years ago, and the final board exam is now of only 30 marks and 70 marks are allocated for internal exams. With these changes, part of the work has to be done early; hence the schools work from mid-April to April-end.”

“It is a question of two weeks and schools can decide accordingly when to give the mid-term break. In my school, we do not give a mid-term break and continue the studies so that students can get break in April along with children from other boards. We found that towards April-end it is unbearably hot and we felt that if we can manage the syllabus in time, we can continue without the mid-term break in March,” she added.

Geeta Pillai, principal, Indira National School, Wakad, said, “We have recently become affiliated with the CBSE and plan to follow the pattern that already exists. If we give a break in April and May like the other Maharashtra board schools, then there won’t be enough time to complete the syllabus.”

Kalmadi High School has a similar situation. “We are a switch-over school and received CBSE affiliation recently. However, we hold classes only for Class 9 and 10 students in April. We believe that the other students must not be deprived of the summer vacations and must get holidays to spend quality time with their family,” said principal Pallavi Naik.

WHAT PARENTS SAY

While some parents state that schools decide the best of their children’s education, others feel that it pains to see younger students suffer in the heat during April.

“I believe the schools should follow the state-wise pattern. Functioning of the school in April is troublesome for the children, as their routines and those of their friends’ (who go to other schools) don’t match. We cannot plan extra-curricular activities in summer as most classes follow state-wise pattern,” said Kalyani Phadnis, whose son is studying in a CBSE school in Pune

Monica Wali’s son Veer is in Class three at Sanskriti School and she feels that although the break in March is excellent, it would have been nice to have a longer break during April and May which are the hottest months. It is also difficult for young children to bear the heat, she said. “But I have never thought about it as all the CBSE schools have been following this across India. But with the climate change, it is indeed humid during April and if the schools change their break system, it would help the children,” said Monica.

Parents like Swati Ghaisas don’t mind having school during the summer season. “My sons Kanaad and Shashwat are studying at the Dynan Prabhodini School and they have the entire April month for themselves wherein I enrol them for vocational crafts and personality enhancement courses, during which they get to learn their favourite things like arts, music and craft. I find this a good idea as it’s too hot to even think of going out for a vacation, whereas, in school, these children are engaged and doing something creative,” said Swati.

Holiday calendar

Maharashtra Board Central Board

Term Begins June July

Term Ends March April

Holidays during the year Maharashtra Board Central Board

Diwali One week Four days

Ganesh Chaturthi Three-four days First and last day of festival

Christmas Four days in December December-January

Annual vacation April-May May