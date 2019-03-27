Seized DSK vehicles worth crores gather dust at Pune police grounds

The parking space in front of Shivajinagar police station has been occupied by seized vehicles belonging to Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni (DSK), his companies and family since the past year and a half.

DSK, the city-based real estate developer, has been accused of financial irregularities and siphoning off investor funds and is currently behind bars.

The 19 cars include six Toyota Innovas, one each of Qualis, Santro, Volkswagen, Audi, BMW and Porsche, and one MV Agusta bike among others. The embossed logos of the high-end vehicles have been found ripped off at the station property, while the vehicles gather dust.

The seized vehicles are a part of the 46 vehicles that has been mentioned in the May 5, 2018 government notification that announced attachment of 459 properties, 276 bank accounts, and 46 vehicles.

The money procured from the sale of these vehicles can be used to pay back the depositors, along with the money obtained from the seized bank accounts and the money raised by DSK, prior to the arrest.

“We have submitted an affidavit in this regard to the court in January. DSK’s representatives had to respond to it. We will pick up the matter in the next hearing,” said Nilesh More, assistant commissioner of police, economic offences wing (EOW), who is investigating the case.

Once the court gives a decision, the officials of the regional transport office (RTO) will evaluate the cost of the vehicles and put them up for auction, added More.

While the police are yet to complete the price evaluation of all the vehicles present, the Porsche and BMW alone can be estimated to be worth Rs 2.5 crore, according to an official of the Shivajinagar police station.

Advocate Shrikant Shivade, who has been representing DSK in the case, said, “We have been telling the authorities to sell the vehicles for quite some time now.” DSK and his wife have been lodged at Yerwada central jail, since the past one year after being booked for cheating and defrauding investors.

Car quotient

Toyota Innovas- 6

Qualis- 1

Santro- 1

Volkswagen - 1

Audi- 1

BMW- 1

Porsche- 1

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 14:42 IST