Sending proposal to town planning department twice is delaying Mhalunge scheme: Gitte

Town planning department’s suggestions are not mandatory for the Pune metropolitan region development authority (PMRDA) while executing the town planning (TP) schemes, said Kiran Gitte, chief executive officer, PMRDA, on Monday.

The PMRDA is executing the town planning scheme at Mhalunge and has already done the whole planning for the region. It has even considered the suggestions and objections raised. Some of the residents have already handed over their lands for the proposed road.

However, as suggested by the state government, the PMRDA submitted the town plan to the town planning director for consultation. They have suggested 43 changes which the PMRDA accepted. The TP scheme was again submitted to the town planning director for a final consultation.

Gitte said that the PMRDA had town planning officers on board for the entire. Sending the plan two times to the town planning department was delaying the scheme, he said, adding that it was unnecessary as the scheme was already delayed by six months.

The PMRDA will request to dropthis step as it will help save time. Gitte said if the town planning department suggests any major changes then it would be accommodated, although it is not mandatory.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 17:16 IST