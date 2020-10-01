Sero survey: Prevalence of antibodies at former hotspots in Pune

pune

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 16:02 IST

Although the scientific community is still studying and understanding herd immunity with respect to the Sars-Cov-2 virus, which causes Covd-19, fewer cases being reported from former virus hotspot areas like Bhavani peth, are indicative of antibodies developed in a majority of the population there.

The city’s first sero survey was conducted by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER).

The report, accessed by HT on Wednesday, claims a 45.7% prevalence of antibodies in Bhavani peth, which includes Rasta peth and Raviwar peth. Ward number 19, Lohiyanagar-Kasewadi, showed a 65.4% prevalence, indicative of a majority of the population in these areas developing antibodies.

A senior official requesting anonymity said, “Both the sero survey and the current scenario is indicative of herd immunity in these wards. Although this requires an in-depth study, but the positivity rate and the numbers of cases being reported from these areas is now lower than ever before.”

Dr Sarang Kalekar, the health officer in Bhavani peth, said, “The positivity rate for the ward is now close to nine-10 per cent. On Tuesday we tested 70 samples, of which six tested positive, while on Monday, when we tested 60 samples, five tested positive. A total of 4,900 have tested positive in Bhavani peth since March, till September 30. The positivity rate has gone down drastically in the past one week. We will keep a watch on this and if the trend continues for another 10 days, it will be great. We are fulfilling out daily target of 120-130 tests daily, and fewer new positives are being recorded.”

In Dhole Patil road, another former Covid hotspot in the city, of the 2,773 tests conducted by the PMC in September, 388 are positive.

Dr Rekha Galande, Pune municipal corporation (PMC) health officer with Dhole Patil road, said, “We have not brought down the number of tests, but there is no requirement, because fewer new Covid-19 positives are coming up. With every new test, four contacts are tested, but most test negative and so the spread is not as much as it used to be.”

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer, PMC said, “Every ward has a target of 150-300 tests, daily, depending on fresh cases, contacts that have to be tested and the population of each ward. It is true that the current positivity rate of both these wards, Bhavani peth and Dhole Patil road, is low. We have not deliberately brought down the number of tests being carried out, but it is done as per requirement.”

As of latest report, the percentage growth of Covid-19 cases from both these wards is the lowest in the city.

From September 17 to September 23, Bhavani peth reported 5.2% growth in positive cases, and Dhole Patil road, reported 5.4%.

Sinhgad road, in comparison reported a growth 12.8% in the same period, the highest in the city.