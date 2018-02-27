Sharma Village residents assaulted, 3 held, over 20 others booked

Pune Three persons were arrested by the Hinjewadi police on Monday for assaulting residents of Sharma Village located in Maangaon area of Mulshi in Pune. The police are on a lookout for 20-24 other men, including the builder identified as Vinod Sharma, in relation to the assault case.

The incident took place on Sunday around 11:30 am when Sharma failed to turn up at a meeting which he had called for. The residents were unhappy with the increased maintenance cost collected by the builder, according to their complaint. The arrested men were identified as Santosh Shivaji Irale, 35; Vishal Sureshrao Balkawade, 35 and Ravindra Motilal Javheri, 52.

A case under Sections 141 (unlawful assembly), 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Hinjewadi police station. The complaint in the matter was lodged by a resident of the building, Robert Anthony Paul, 30. Police sub-inspector (PSI) Nandraj Gabhale will be investigating the case.

“The builder had increased the maintenance from Rs 1,600 to Rs 2,600 citing increased electricity and water bills. The residents came to the meeting because the builder had called for it. But he failed to show up and his representatives, like his accountant and other workers, created a ruckus before assaulting the residents,” said PSI Gabhale.

“They had also approached the Maan gram panchayat as the builder was asking for money for garbage collection services which are provided for by the gram panchayat,” Gabhale said.

Of the over 90 flats in the society, at least 40 are occupied, according to the police. Having lived in the building for over two years, the residents approached the Maangaon gram panchayat in order to ask for a timeline of completion of the work. The builder then called for a meeting and a group of 20-25 people gathered around the residents in attendance before hitting them with bats and fists, according to their complaint.