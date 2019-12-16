‘Shirt-less’, but not powerless, Bhim Army stages unique protest against CAA in Pune

pune

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 17:52 IST

A city-based organisation, Bhim Army under their Bahujan Ekta Mission, on Monday held a protest at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar garden near Pune railway station against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the attack on Jamia Millia Islamia University students.

The workers of the organisation held the protest in an unconventional style by taking off their shirts. They chanted slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

The protesters demanded withdrawal of the CAA immediately and that Amit Shah should take responsibility of the Delhi police attack on the Jamia Millia Islamia students and resign from his post. At least 25 to 30 workers had gathered for the protest.

Datta Pol, Bhim Army organisation state president, said, “Amit Shah should immediately resign from his post as the police are attacking innocent students. Police officials who are responsible for the attack, should face strict action. We are opposing the CAA, as it is unconstitutional and on the basis of religion people cannot be divided. We have already given our demand letter to the Pune district collector.”

Anjum Inamdar, president Mul Nivasi Muslim Manch, said, “Attacking students is not at all acceptable. To oppose the attack on students and CAA, we all, who believe in our Constitution, have gathered here for the protest.”