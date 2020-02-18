e-paper
Pune News / Six cases of copying on day 1 of HSC exams in Pune division

Six cases of copying on day 1 of HSC exams in Pune division

pune Updated: Feb 18, 2020 21:46 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Higher Secondary Certificate (Class 12) exam which began on Tuesday saw students scrambling with last- minute preparations in various colleges in the city, as they appeared for their first language paper.

A total of 82 cases of copying were registered across the state.

In the Pune division, six cases of cheating were registered on the first day of the exam, said officials from Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

The highest number of cases of copying, 32, were registered in the Latur division.

In the Pune division, 2.5 lakh students appeared for the exam.

Students were seen coming early to the examination centres as the paper was scheduled to begin at 11 am, said officials from Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education.

Ashok Bhosale, secretary, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education said, “During the exam period, students are often under pressure. In order to help students in stress, we have appointed division-wise counsellors, students can call on their numbers and take help from them.”

The Pune division counsellor number is: 8421741931

Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls deferred, fresh dates likely in 2-3 weeks
China calls on India to review trade, travel curbs'; lauds 'humanitarian spirit'
Army officer died fighting terrorists last year. Now, 28-yr-old wife signs up
'Time not right for women in combat roles': Army's Western Command chief
I respect Nitish Kumar, says Prashant Kishor. Then, a sharp takedown
'Regret my overreaction against Amitabh Bachchan': Amar Singh
Rahul Dravid's son Samit scores 2nd double century in less than two months
'Condemn Congress': Piyush Goyal on ex-Mumbai top cop's claims on 26/11 attack
