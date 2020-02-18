Six cases of copying on day 1 of HSC exams in Pune division

pune

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 21:46 IST

The Higher Secondary Certificate (Class 12) exam which began on Tuesday saw students scrambling with last- minute preparations in various colleges in the city, as they appeared for their first language paper.

A total of 82 cases of copying were registered across the state.

In the Pune division, six cases of cheating were registered on the first day of the exam, said officials from Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

The highest number of cases of copying, 32, were registered in the Latur division.

In the Pune division, 2.5 lakh students appeared for the exam.

Students were seen coming early to the examination centres as the paper was scheduled to begin at 11 am, said officials from Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education.

Ashok Bhosale, secretary, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education said, “During the exam period, students are often under pressure. In order to help students in stress, we have appointed division-wise counsellors, students can call on their numbers and take help from them.”

The Pune division counsellor number is: 8421741931