Smart city cannot  violate Pune municipal corporation’s advertisement policy

Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has instructed Pune Smart City not to advertise on digital display boards by violating the guidelines issues by municipal corporation.

Rao said this in response to the question raised by Avinash Bagwe, congress member about the various digital displays in the city which have been erected by the Pune Smart City. These displays have been erected with the help of Larsen &Toubro.

Tushar Daundkar, sky and sign department head, PMC , said that Smart city has erected 103 displays in various chowks of the city. Some of the displays of the smart city have violated the sky and sign norms and so a show cause notice has been issued. The smart city, though, has not given any clarification.

Rao added that though it is true that smart city is a special purpose vehicle which is formed and is part of PMC, it cannot violate the norms.

He said that digital displays are set up on footpaths and on main chowks. As per the Sky and sign department’s policy the digital boards should be 5 metres away from road carriageway and should do not disturb the view of the vehicle drivers. If rules are violated, PMC will take necessary action against it.

Bagwe blamed that these displays were erected mainly for the purpose of advertisements and not for conveying social messages.

The Smart city claims that there would be 30 per cent social messages on the displays and 70 per cent advertisements but while drafting the agreement, the Smart city makes all the conditions favourable for the private operator and all the norms of the sky and sign department are violated, said Bagwe.

He also added that though Smart City is part of PMC, rules are same for everyone and it must be followed.