Smart Sociothon aims to dish out smarter ideas for better Pune

The entrepreneurship development cell of Vishwakarma Institute of Information Technology (VIIT), has organised a Smart Sociothon, as part of its annual flagship event Vishwapreneur 2019. Smart Sociothon is a hackathon in association with Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSCDCL) aimed towards obtaining solution towards problems faced by our society.

The Smart Sociothon began on February 7, 2019 at 6 pm and will go on for 12 hours at Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Auditorium, Satara road.

A total of 30 teams from across various cities in Maharashtra have been shortlisted for the second round.

“A total of 150 teams participated in the first round after which 30 teams were shortlisted. Two to three students comprises a team. The teams comprise of budding entrepreneurs, tech enthusiasts and also any Pune citizen passionate enough to work towards making a change and trying to make the city smarter and better,” said Atharva Puranik, third year electronics and telecommunication student of engineering, VIIT.

“Students are working on five domains like digital connectivity, safety and security, public health, traffic and parking management and waste management. This was first organised by Niti Aayog. We are the second to organise such an event,” said Sayali Dhavale, organiser and second year computer engineering student of VIIT.

Puranik said that they were collaborating with the PSCDCL, Pune Municipal Corporation and Pune Idea Factory Foundation.

“Participants will be using their technical skills and creative capabilities to solve or to hack a problem,” added Aatharva.

Sudin Baraokar, advisor, Global IT innovation; Arun Nair, technical head, Artificial Intelligence, Canspirit; Naval Allurwar, senior associate, IOT (presales and digital technology) and Utpal Chakraborty, head AI, Yes Bank will be judges for the competition. “I was impressed with the organising team of Smart Sociothon which has only students. The quality of projects and ideas by the students are out of the box. I am sure these students will drive new India,” said Arun Nair, one of the judges.

Asif Quasmi, Tushar Sinha and Karthik Pandithar, students VI IT, have been short listed .“We have made a base model of waste segregator and bottle ATM, to segregate the wet waste, dry waste and E waste. And in ATM bottle, we provide tokens or cash for every bottle. We will reduce the area of dumping grounds and will be resourceful and bring in money for ragpickers, besides it will promote clean India movement,” said Quasmi.

“PSCDCL is trying to bring in a culture of innovation in Pune and partnering in this hackathon is yet another attempt towards that,” said Manojit Bose, chief knowledge officer, PSCDCL. From the 30 teams, top three will win cash prizes worth ₹40,000 including vouchers. All the 30 projects will be shared with Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSCDCL) which may be implemented.

