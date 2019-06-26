Southern Command, Pune defends colonel, says affluent people behind FIR

A few affluent people from Gulani village, involved in the land dispute with the family of Colonel Kedar Gaikwad, lodged an FIR against the army official,” the Southern Command said in an official statement issued to Hindustan Times on Tuesday.

Colonel Gaikwad, along with 40 jawans, have been booked by the Khed police for damaging a standing soyabean crop and resorting to unlawful assembly armed with weapon.

Reacting to the Pune rural police first information report (FIR) against Colonel Gaikwad, Southern Command in its interim statement released through its public relations office (PRO) said “the matter is being investigated”.

The reply stated “Ammunition collection party comprising one junior commissioned officer and 13 other ranks along with two ALS (Ashok Leyland Stallion 4x4 truck) and two HMVs (High Mobility Vehicle) — total four vehicles — from Artillery Centre, Hyderabad, proceeded to Dehu road for collection of ammunition on June 18 from Hyderabad. Subsequently, the party was to move from Dehu road to Deolali field firing ranges for field firing (training activity) that was scheduled from June 28, 2019, onwards.

“On June 22, 2019, after collection of ammunition, while on move from Dehu road to Nasik, the party halted for lunch at village (Gulani) at the house of their Commanding Officer Colonel Kedar Gaikwad, who was on leave. As per standard procedure of the army, the ammunition collection party had an armed escort, which continued to remain near the loaded ammunition vehicles, which were parked outside the village for the entire duration. The remaining party only moved for lunch to the house of Col Gaikwad, which was 500 metres away. After the lunch, the party left for Nashik. No altercation or interaction reportedly took place between the villagers and the army personnel,” stated the interim reply.

The Khed police had filed an FIR on June 22 and recorded the statement of Gaikwad’s stepsister Monika Ganesh Gade (26). Based on the complaint filed by local resident Monika Ganesh Gade (26), the Khed police have booked Col Gaikwad and jawans under IPC 143 (unlawful assembly), 144 (joining unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and section 7 of Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 1983 and investigation is on. Gade in her FIR complained stated that she was an agriculturist by profession and ran her ancestral farm along with her family members and relatives in Gulani in Khalumbre in Khed tehsil of Pune district.

On June 22, she received a call from her relative Govind Gulankar who informed her that Colonel Gaikwad had come to their ancestral farm with jawans in four military vehicles. She immediately rushed to the spot and found the military vehicles parked near a Hanuman temple.

The FIR stated that jawans mounted on a tractor and destroyed the standing soyabean crop and indulged in unlawful assembly aimed at spreading fear in the village and among the complainant. Col Gaikwad did the act so that the complainant relinquish her and others’ rights over the said property.

Pune rural SP Sandip Patil has said that the during the recent hearing, the sub divisional magistrate (SDM) had given the order in favour of Col Gaikwad’s opponents, while the civil court has ordered that the status quo be maintained. .

“The act has been recorded. Col Gaikwad is posted with the artillery unit of the army at Hyderabad, while the jawans are from Deolali, Nashik ,” he said.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 16:26 IST