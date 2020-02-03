Speeding 24-year-old motorist jumps signal at Tilak road, then, is run over by PMPML bus

pune

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 19:21 IST

Akash Tukarm Vidhate (24), a resident of Vidhate Vasti in Baner, was killed after a speeding Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal (PMPML) bus ran over him at Tilak road on Sunday. A case has been registered against the PMPML driver.

According to the police, Vidhate was speeding on a two-wheeler on Tilak road and jumped a red signal on Sunday. He was, then, first hit by an autorickshaw and as Vidhate couldn’t control the speed of the motorcycle, he was mowed down by a PMPML bus coming from the opposite direction near Durvankur hotel on Tilak road.

According to police sub-inspector (PSI) Abhijit Chougule of the Vishrambaug police station, Vidhate had jumped the red signal on Tilak road and his life would have been spared, had he waited for the signal to turn green. PSI Chougule, added, “The deceased was speeding and broke traffic rules by jumping a signal on Tilak road, before he met with the accident. If he had stopped at the signal, he would still be alive. He was not wearing a helmet as well.”

Eyewitnesses present at the spot rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he was proclaimed dead on arrival.

Arun Kadam (45), an auto driver who was hit by the two-wheeler has lodged a complaint with the Vishrambaug police in this regard.

Akash hailed from a family which was engaged in the milk business and he, too, helped them in the trade operations. He had come for some work in the central part of the city when the incident happened, police said.

“ The police have lodged a case of rash and negligent driving under different sections of the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the deceased and the PMPML driver,” added Chougule.

The investigation officer also pointed out that the area where the accident took place had a heavy flow of traffic at the time of the incident and appealed to the commuters to drive carefully when passing through the area.

Tilak road has a number of bylanes and in 2018, there were three accidents reported under Vishrambaug police station area while fourteen accidents, including three fatal, were reported in the area in 2019.