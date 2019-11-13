e-paper
Speeding biker rams into median in Kalyaninagar, dies

pune Updated: Nov 13, 2019 17:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
 A man was killed in a late night accident on Tuesday after he rammed his motorbike into a road divider in Kalyaninagar.

“In the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage we can see that the victim was speeding when his motorbike rammed into the road divider,” said Yunush Shaikh, senior police inspector, Yerawada police station.

The victim has been identified as Sunil Mallesh Salunke, 32, a resident of Bidi Kamgaar Vasahat, Chandannagar.

Salunke was heading towards Adlabs chowk from Aga Khan bridge at 2am when the incident occurred, said police officials.

An eye-witness who was eating at a nearby restaurant with his friends submitted in his statement that Gajul injured his head. He was rushed to the Sahyadri hospital, but was declared dead on arrival. The body was later sent to the Sassoon General Hospital for post-mortem.  

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184, 129, 119/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act has been registered at the Yerawada police station against the deceased man. Rahul Giramkar, assistant police inspector, Yerawada police station is investigating the case.

