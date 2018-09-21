Speeding car kills woman, grandson on Ahmednagar road in Pune

An elderly woman and her grandson were killed in a gruesome road accident on Ahmednagar road on Wednesday when they were knocked down by a speeding Honda City car at Kharadi around 8.30 pm.

According to the police, the car bearing registration number MH 12 LB 1011 lost control on Ahmednagar road and hit three bystanders on the road in front of Radisson hotel, Kharadi.

While the 61-year-old Shantabai Sahebrao Sonawane and her 11-year-old grandson Nayan Ramesh Mokale were killed on the spot, a 41-year-old man, Mahendra Lokhande was injured. The car crashed into four other vehicles in front of the hotel in Kharadi.

The Chandan nagar police have arrested the driver Saurav Shashikant Jasud (20) of Chandan nagar who has been charged for offences under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.

Police said the two killed were residents of Satav vasti, Kharadi, and were returning home after visiting some Ganesh mandals. A Ganesh immersion procession was underway in the area at the time of the accident. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead on arrival.

The car was proceeding towards Satav vasti off Kharadi bypass when the accident took place, police said.

Assistant police inspector Appasaheb More, who is investigating the case, said, “We have arrested the driver Jasud and further investigation is going on. The deceased boy’s father is serving in the Army,” he said.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 14:50 IST