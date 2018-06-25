Speeding state transport bus kills caterer in PCMC, driver arrested

A 29-year-old man was killed by a state transport (ST) bus in the early hours of Sunday. The deceased was identified as Ravindra Pramod Aher, 29, a resident of Suswani Apartment in Parnanagar area of Chinchwad, according to the police.

The driver of the bus was identified as Altaf Khan Nawazkhan Pathan, 38, a resident of Pimpla Dhaiguda in Ambajogai area of Beed. He was arrested on Sunday evening and will be presented in a local court on Monday.

Around 3am, Aher was crossing the road between the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus depot and transport nagar in Pimpri-Chinchwad.The ST bus, which was speeding near the Bhakti Shakti chowk in Nigdi, rammed into Aher, killing him instantly.

“He was a caterer and was returning home after work,” said assistant police inspector (API) GB Khagre of Nigdi police station who is investigating the case.

Aher was rushed to the nearest hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival. His body was sent to the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) hospital for post-mortem.

A complaint in the matter was filed by the deceased man's brother, Kiran Aher, 32, also a resident of Chinchwad.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304(a) (Causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 184 along with 119/177 of the Motor Vehicle Act was registered at the Nigdi police station was registered against Pathan on Sunday.