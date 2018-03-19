SPPU budget: Rs 23 crore allocated to innovation and quality improvement

The senate meeting held at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), on Saturday, came out with an array of initiatives planned for this year, with a special emphasis on the Innovation and Quality improvement programme. The meeting was followed by the budget presentation of Rs 649 crore, out of which the quality improvement programme will receive Rs 23 crore.

“We are looking to appoint the director for Innovation and incubation, a position that has been introduced for the first time in the university. Under him, we hope to achieve more substantial change with respect to independent innovation and research, more incubation centres and international collaborations,” said SPPU registrar Arvind Shaligram.

“Since 2002, the varsity has been allocating substantial amount of funds for research and quality innovation in high-schools, colleges and at the university-level. This year we want to continue and expand it,” said Rajesh Pandey, a member of the management council, who presented the budget on Saturday.

Pandey added the the focal point of this programme is to boost the innovative mind-set of the youth, and improve research. Disciplines like History, culture and arts, Commerce, Co-operative sector, Business and Defence will be given special importance.

In addition to this, the 2018-19 budget which was hailed to be majorly student-centric with the largest allocation to their welfare (35 per cent), will be looking at the holistic development of the students. For that, an emphasis has been put on extra-curricular activity, especially those promoting art and culture. Yuvarang, an initiative to showcase young students’ talents on national and international platforms, is one such example.

“In addition to this, we also want to promote the diverse culture brimming in the university, through our international students,” said Shaligram.

The university, looking to empower their students will also be opening 100 youth camps catering to 10,000 students, that will be concentrating on student-related schemes and reforms.

The budget, comparatively lower than the last year’s Rs 678 crore, will also focus on increasing the effort to churn out independent projects and schemes at the varsity, allocating a total of nine per cent of its budget to it.

“Also with respect to the proposals made at the meeting, Satosh Dhore’s suggestion to make Marathi compulsory for all disciplines is being considered and have been accepted in principle,” Shaligram added.

This was the first meeting following the senate elections under the new Maharashtra Public Universities Act and also the first for vice-chancellor Nitin Karmalkar.

For the first time, in order to recognise and nurture the talents at SPPU, a ‘University Idol’ competition has also been organised for both boys and girls. Through the competition, students will be given an opportunity to showcase their talent in different fields and showcase an all-round performance.