Squash Nationals: India No. 1 Joshna Chinappa believes sport will grow if kids play int’l circuit

Prior to her quarter-final match against Sanika Choudhari, she spoke to Pranav Shahaney sharing her experiences of life in the city and all the ups and downs that go into becoming a professional squash player.

Glass or wooden? What’s the court preference for you?

A wooden court is what you would call the ones that are at the clubs where the bounce and feel is different. In the glass court, it becomes harder to see the ball sometimes and it goes away before you know it. It takes a lot of practice to really get a feel of the court. That’s why the top 10 players in the world are so much better than the rest because they consistently play on the glass court. Also, every glass court I play on is different. It could be dead at the back or in the front. This court is really bouncy and that’s something I like. I’m easy when it comes to courts and as long as the flooring is fine and you’re not slipping then I’m okay with it.

You could be the first woman to win 17 national titles, if you win this tournament. Your thoughts on it?

I’ve not really thought about it, to be honest. People keep saying that, but I’m just taking it one match at a time and we’ll see after that how I feel, if I do it or not do it.

What is your advice to younger players?

I share my struggles and all that has gone behind making my career. I advise them to put in the work that nothing comes without giving the game 4-5 hours a day. It’s got to be your life as well. Also, playing tournaments is very important. It’s important to have the experiences of going out in the first round as most people only want to play tournaments that they can win. It’s important to go out there and lose as much as you can as that’s how you’re going to get better.

Pune, despite not being one of the catchment areas for squash in the country is suddenly seeing a lot of tournaments taking place. A word on the performance of the local female players here?

Everyone I’m seeing here is hitting the ball very well and as I don’t know where they’re from I asked them and most them are from Pune. So, I think the level of the game is really good here. They’re very young and talented and I don’t see why they can’t get better with the right guidance and exposure to the international circuit. As of now they’re focused on the domestic circuit more, but they need to get out more because the ones on the PSA Tour right now have been there since they were 14 and 15.”

Do you like Pune?

I like the vibe of the city. I like the energy. There’s a buzz happening. The food has also been great. I’m not the kind of person who goes out a lot and eat as I have a routine when I’m on tour, but it’s fun to step out here at sometimes and I’m really enjoying it.”

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 16:49 IST