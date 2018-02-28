SSC Examination: Latecomers beware! No entry to exam hall

More than 2.86 lakh students from Pune division should be on time for their Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations scheduled to begin on March 1. The officials of the state board, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), announced on Wednesday that all the new changes in terms of rules to curb cheating during the HSC, have been implemented in the SSC exams, this year.

The punctuality quotient is one of the few measures implemented during the HSC exams and according to it, students who report to the hall after the exam begins will not be allowed to enter and sit for the test. According to sources at MSBSHSE, a total of 11 students from Pune division had been barred from the exams as they had reported after the stipulated time of 10.30 am. The exams as per the schedule were to begin from 11 am.

“All the new rules that have been introduced to curb cheating during the HSC board exams, like the stringent timing and zero tolerance to cheating, will be applicable for SSC exams as well. And to make the process smoother for both students and parents, we have spoken to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and the public transport department to provide uninterrupted power supply and smooth transport facility,” said Shakuntala Kale, chairperson, MSBSHSE.

This year, a total of 17,51,353 students from 67,563 schools, across the nine divisions of Maharashtra will be appearing for the SSC exams on Thursday. Of this, 9,73,134 are boys and 7,78,219 students are girls, who will be giving their examinations from 4,657 centres across the state.

As per the statement released by the board, 16,37,783 are fresh candidates while 67,563 are repeaters, and 46,007 students have registered under the other category.

To aid the students, the board has also instituted 10 counsellors across Maharashtra. However, in case a student misses out a particular Class X practical or viva exam, the board has made provisions of a retest. Under this, the students can reappear for the particular subject on the stipulated dates.

“We understand that unfortunate circumstances can sometimes lead students to miss their board exams. So, in cases of genuine reasons cited for not appearing for the practical exam that was conducted earlier, they can re-appear on March 26 and 17. All these students are required to reach out to their divisional boards, and accordingly they will be allotted districtwise centres,” said Kale.