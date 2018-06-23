SSC marksheets out, admission to junior college picks up pace

The original marksheets of Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations were distributed on Friday at 3 pm. The distribution procedure is to continue at the respective schools, for the next few days, informed officials of the Maharashtra state board of secondary & higher secondary education (MSBSHSE).

“Usually, most of students apply to junior colleges, based on the online marksheet. They take a print out of the same and use them as proof. Nevertheless, the original marksheets have been sent out to their respective schools and students will have a few days to collect the same,” said Ashok Bhosale, secretary, MSBSHSE.

The results for SSC Class 10 results 2018, were declared on June 8, which saw a total of 89.41 per cent students passing the board examinations. This year, there was an increase in the overall pass percentage, by 0.67 per cent, as compared to 2017. Last year the pass percentage was 88.74 per cent.

This year, 14,56,203 students passed the Maharashtra SSC exam 2018, out of a total of 16,28,613 students who appeared. With an increasing percentage of high scorers this year, a total of 63,331 students scored 90 per cent and above, while 125 students got 100 per cent marks in the state.